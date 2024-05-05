Apple Let Loose Event to offer multiple new surprises, Know details about the event

Cupertino giant Apple is going to offer multiple new surprises for its ‘Let Loose Event’ that will be taking place on May 7. The online event will mark the announcement of the new iPad Air as well as Pro models by CEO Tim Cook. There will also be upgrades to the Apple Pencil as well as the Magic Keyboard.

Well, the Let Loose event will be different than the next month’s Worldwide Developer Conference. The focus of this event will be on the new generation of iPads. On the other hand, the WWDC will offer the unveiling of new software updates which are meant for iPhones, iPads, Macs as well as other devices.

Apple iPad Air with 12.9-inch screen

Apple iPad Air with 12.9-inch screen might be unveiled. There has been speculation of a larger version of the iPad for some time. Reports have suggested that Apple will offer iPad Air in two sizes i.e. 12.9-inch as well as 10.9-inch.

The display that will be offered on the iPad Air will not be contrastingly different (as some reports suggested). The LCD display that is found in the previous generation is expected to be found in the current generation too. On the other hand, the iPad Pro series will be equipped with a mini-LED display (like the older gen). However, we can see an upgrade with an OLED panel this year.

When it comes to processing, there will be an upgrade when it comes to the processor of the iPad Air. The tablet could be powered by an Apple’s M2 chipset. The company is also planning to unveil a new Magic Keyboard along with an Apple Pencil (3rd Generation) at the event. Well, it is not clear whether these accessories will be offered with iPad Air models or the Pro models.

iPad Pro models

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurnman in his report has mentioned that the iPad Pro models might be updated with OLED display tech. The introduction of the OLED display will offer better image quality and there will be reduction in bezels too. This means that the device will be thinner in width. It is expected that the iPad Pro 12.9-inch variant will be slimmer by 20 percent while the 11-inch model will be slimmer by 15 percent.

Gurnman also suggested that Apple will be using the M4 chipset for the first time in its iPad Pro line-up. The introduction of the M4 chipset will help the device to perform heavy AI tasks. Apple might increase the rates of the iPad Pro range too. 9to5Mac report suggested that customers can see a price bump of up to $100 on the models.

Upgrades on Magic Keyboard, Apple Pencil

The Apple Pencil will be offered in 3rd generation and it is expected to be unveiled in the event. A new generation of the Magic Keyboard is also expected to be unveiled during the event.

Gurnman has suggested that during the Let loose event we will get a new Apple Pencil. It will get support for haptic feedback as well as ‘Find My’ and a new ‘squeeze’ gesture. On the other hand, the new generation of the Magic Keyboard will offer a more aluminum base and a bigger trackpad. This means that users will get a laptop-like look if the Magic Keyboard is connected to the iPad.