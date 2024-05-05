Amazon Great Summer Sale: Get Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra under Rs 65,000

The Amazon Great Summer Sale is currently live and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which was the most premium device of Samsung till 2023 is under huge discount. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra can be purchased under Rs 65,000 if used with multiple offers on the platform.

The offers on the smartphone include bank offers, exchange benefits, and much more

Galaxy S23 Ultra offers

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (12GB + 256GB) now costs Rs 88,949 against its original price of Rs 1,49,999 on Amazon. This is 41 percent off as compared to the original price. If you are an ICICI credit card user, you will get an additional discount of Rs 1000. This makes the cost of the smartphone more affordable. However, if you are willing to exchange your old device (smartphone) you can get the Galaxy S23 Ultra at an even lower price. We tried to exchange our old OnePlus 11 5G and received an exchange value of Rs 24,250 on the platform. However, the exchange benefit on the device goes as high as Rs 43,850. Putting all the offers together, the final price of the smartphone can easily come below Rs 65,000. Users should remember that the exchange value of an old smartphone varies according to the condition and model. No cost EMI of up to Rs 4005 is available on the device.

Specifications

The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a 6.8-inch AMOLED display (3088 x 1440) along with an LTPO screen. The dimensions of the Galaxy S23 Ultra are 78.1mm x 163.4mm x 8.9mm while the weight is 233g. When it comes to camera the Galaxy S23 Ultra gets a 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor along with three other cameras. The other cameras include a 12MP ultra-wide camera along with 10MP telephoto lenses. In terms of battery, the smartphone gets a 5,000mAh battery.

NB: We have taken 12GB + 256GB variant into consideration. The discount on a smartphone is subject to change and buyers should keep it in mind.