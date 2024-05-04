Odisha to get relief from extreme heatwave as IMD predicts drop in temperature from May 6

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has been grappling with extreme heatwave condition for nearly a month now. Meanwhile, the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the temperature is likely to drop in the state from May 6.

Sharing about the good news, Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar tweeted, “No large change in maximum temperature (day temperature) during the next 3 days and fall by 3 to 4 degrees thereafter at many places over the district of Odisha.”

For today, the weather department has issued yellow warning for 10 districts of Odisha. These districts include Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Boudh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, and Sundargarh.

Meanwhile, Boudh tuned out to be the hottest city in the state with 44.6 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature above 43°C was recorded in seven places of Odisha yesterday. As per the data shared by the IMD, as many as 26 locations witnessed a maximum day temperatures above 40°C. These included, Boudh (44.6°C), Titlagarh (44°C), Nuapada (43.9 °C), Balangir (43.4 °C), Malkangiri (43.3 °C), Paralakhemundi (43.3 °C), Bhawanipatna (43 °C), Baripada (42 °C), Sambalpur (42 °C), Angul (42.7 °C), Hirakud (42.3°C), Talcher (42.2°C), Jharsuguda (42.1°C), Sonepur (42.1°C), Bhubaneswar (41.6°C), Nayagarh°C (41.5°C), Sundargarh (41.5°C), Phulbani (41.5°C), Dhenkanal (41.5°C), Jagatsinghpur (41.3°C), Jajpur (41. 2°C), Rayagada (41. 2°C), Rourkela (40.6°C), Cuttack (40.5°C), Keonjhar (40.4°C), Nabarangpur (40.2°C).

