37 killed as Brazil grapples with deadly rain and mudslides

Brazil: At least 37 people killed so far in deadly rain and mudslides in Brazil’s southern Rio Grande do Sul state. Meanwhile, as per reports given by the state’s civil defence agency at least 74 people are missing.

Following the disastrous situation in the state, the authorities in Rio Grande do Sul have declared a state of emergency. Reportedly, rescuers are continuously searching dozens of people who are reported missing among the ruins of collapsed homes, bridges and roads.

As per official reports, the storm has affected nearly 150 municipalities in the state, also injuring 36 people and displacing more than 10,000.

Sharing about the situation, Governor Eduardo Leite said Rio Grande do Sul said that it is the worst disaster in Brazil’s history.

According to reports given by the officials, federal authorities have already made available 12 aircraft, 45 vehicles and 12 boats as well as 626 soldiers to help clear roads, distribute food, water and mattresses, and set up shelters.

Meanwhile, forecasts have warned that the state’s main Guaiba River, which has already overflowed its banks in some areas, could rise to four metres.

Due to the storm, hundreds of thousands of people have been left without access to drinking water, while classes have been suspended statewide.