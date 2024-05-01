OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024: Vacancy out for 385 posts, last date for application submission extended

OPSC Recruitment 2024: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is inviting applications to fill up multiple vacant posts. An official notification for the recruitment drive has been released. Positions of Assistant Professors will be filled up under the recruitment drive. A total of 385 vacant posts are available. The vacancies are available for various disciplines in the Group A for Odisha Education Service Branch.

Interested candidates need to check their eligibility and apply. Applications are to be submitted online. The process of application submission has already begun. The deadline for application submission was earlier set on April 16. However, a deadline in the extension has been announced. It is noteworthy mentioning that the revised deadline for application submission is May 15, 2024. For further details, check below:

Important Dates for OPSC Recruitment 2024

Starting date for submission of online applications: March 12, 2024

Initial deadline for submission of online applications: April 16, 2024

Revised deadline for submission of online applications: May 15, 2024

Vacant Posts for OPSC Recruitment 2024

Anthropology: 18 vacant posts

Chemistry: 12 vacant posts

Commerce: 20 vacant posts

Computer Science: 28 vacant posts

Economics: 20 vacant posts

Education: 45 vacant posts

English: 35 vacant posts

Geography: 17 vacant posts

Geology: 10 vacant posts

Hindi: 15 vacant posts

History: 25 vacant posts

Home Science: 25 vacant posts

Logic and Philosophy: 10 vacant posts

Odia: 16 vacant posts

Physics: 12 vacant posts

Political Science: 35 vacant posts

Psychology: 15 vacant posts

Santali: 02 vacant posts

Sociology: 25 vacant posts

Total: 385 vacant posts

Eligibility

Interested candidates should hold a Master’s degree with minimum 55 percent marks in aggregate.

Further, they also need to posses a NET qualification or PhD degree.

Minimum age limit to be eligible to apply: 21 years of age

Maximum age limit to be eligible to apply: 45 years of age

How to Apply