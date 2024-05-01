OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024: Vacancy out for 385 posts, last date for application submission extended
OPSC Recruitment 2024: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is inviting applications to fill up multiple vacant posts. An official notification for the recruitment drive has been released. Positions of Assistant Professors will be filled up under the recruitment drive. A total of 385 vacant posts are available. The vacancies are available for various disciplines in the Group A for Odisha Education Service Branch.
Interested candidates need to check their eligibility and apply. Applications are to be submitted online. The process of application submission has already begun. The deadline for application submission was earlier set on April 16. However, a deadline in the extension has been announced. It is noteworthy mentioning that the revised deadline for application submission is May 15, 2024. For further details, check below:
Important Dates for OPSC Recruitment 2024
- Starting date for submission of online applications: March 12, 2024
- Initial deadline for submission of online applications: April 16, 2024
- Revised deadline for submission of online applications: May 15, 2024
Vacant Posts for OPSC Recruitment 2024
- Anthropology: 18 vacant posts
- Chemistry: 12 vacant posts
- Commerce: 20 vacant posts
- Computer Science: 28 vacant posts
- Economics: 20 vacant posts
- Education: 45 vacant posts
- English: 35 vacant posts
- Geography: 17 vacant posts
- Geology: 10 vacant posts
- Hindi: 15 vacant posts
- History: 25 vacant posts
- Home Science: 25 vacant posts
- Logic and Philosophy: 10 vacant posts
- Odia: 16 vacant posts
- Physics: 12 vacant posts
- Political Science: 35 vacant posts
- Psychology: 15 vacant posts
- Santali: 02 vacant posts
- Sociology: 25 vacant posts
Total: 385 vacant posts
Eligibility
- Interested candidates should hold a Master’s degree with minimum 55 percent marks in aggregate.
- Further, they also need to posses a NET qualification or PhD degree.
- Minimum age limit to be eligible to apply: 21 years of age
- Maximum age limit to be eligible to apply: 45 years of age
How to Apply
- Interested and eligible candidates need to visit the official website of OPSC.
- Notably, the official website of OPSC is opsc.gov.in.
- From the homepage, they need to click on “Apply Online.”
- Click on the link that reads “Assistant Professor 2024.”
- Register and fill up the application form.
- Upload all necessary documents and submit the form.
- Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application for future references.