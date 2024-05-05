Motorola Edge 50 Ultra India launch soon, spotted on BIS certification website

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra launch in India will be very soon and this has been confirmed now. According to the latest report by The Tech Outlook, the device has been spotted on the BIS certification website. The device has a model number of XT2401-1. For those who are unknown, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra has already been launched in some global as well as Asian markets.

Even though Motorola has not announced the specifications of the upcoming device, we are quite sure what will be on offered in the device. The specs of the global variant are expected to be offered in the Indian variant too.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra gets a sandblasted aluminium frame and offers a display of 6.67-inch 1220p pOLED type. There is a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection available on the display.

The device gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and is paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

When it comes to camera, the Edge 50 Ultra gets a triple camera unit at the rear. This includes a 50-megapixel primary lens, a 64MP 3x telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. A 50MP autofocus lens is present on the front for selfies as well as for video calls. The Edge 50 Ultra is gets an AI-powered Photo Enhancement Engine, that fine tunes images for improved clarity, highlights, shadows, colours, and more.

In terms of battery, the Edge 50 Ultra is powered by a 4,500mAh battery which supports 125W TurboPower wired charging. There is also a 50W wireless charging offered on the smartphone.

This flagship smartphone from Motorola also offers Dolby Atmos stereo speaker system along with other connectivity features. Well, if you are worried about accidental spillage or contact with dust the smartphone will offer you a peace of mind as it is IP68 rated.