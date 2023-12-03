Apple may add tetraprism zoom lens to both iPhone 16 Pro models

San Francisco: Apple is likely to bring tetraprism camera technology to both iPhone 16 Pro models next year, which will enable at least 5x optical zoom and 25x digital zoom on the Telephoto lens.

In order to assure manufacturing yields for the higher number of units necessary, Apple will add LG Innotek as another supplier of the folded zoom module utilised in the technology, reports MacRumors.

The news was first reported by The Elec.

The iPhone 15 Pro has a 12-megapixel Telephoto camera with 3x zoom, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max has an enhanced Telephoto system with 5x zoom.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max incorporates a folded glass structure beneath the lens, which Apple refers to as tetraprism technology. It reflects light four times over, allowing for a longer focal length of 120mm, the report mentioned.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has repeatedly stated that he expects the tetraprism lens with up to 5x optical zoom to be included in both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max next year.

Meanwhile, Apple has released software updates for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS to address two zero-day security vulnerabilities.

According to the company, the bugs were actively deployed in the wild.

“Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited against versions of iOS before iOS 16.7.1,” the company wrote about both flaws in its security reports.

Also Read: IOS 17.1.2 Update Released By Apple, But Users Encounter Battery And Wi-Fi Issues