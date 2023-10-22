Apple iPhone 16 series to be powered by A18 chipset

Apple iPhone 16 series is expected to bring some new features in the smartphone series. The new specs on the devices include latest chipset on all the four devices. This means that the iPhone 16 series will be powered by A18 chipset. This might surprise users as Apple generally uses older chipset on its vanilla models while the Pro devices get a new processor.

According to analyst Jeff Pu who covers Apple and its supply chain has revealed that all the iPhone 16 devices will be powered by A18 chipset. For those who are unknown, the iPhone 15/ 15 Plus get A16 Bionic chipset while iPhone 15 Pro/ 15 Pro Max get A17 Pro chipset. However, if you are assuming that the Apple iPhone 16 regular as well as Pro devices will be powered by A18 processor, you are wrong.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to offer A18 processor while the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max devices will get A18 Pro chipset.

However it is unclear how the A18 chipset will be different than the A17 Pro chipset. A18 and A18 Pro will be manufactured by TSMC. Both the A18 chipsets will use ‘N3E’ second-generation 3nm process which is better as compared to ‘N3B’ that is used for the A17 Pro, mentioned TSMC.