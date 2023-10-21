Doogee V30 Pro rugged smartphone to be unveiled on November 1, Check Specs  

Rugged smartphone manufacturer Doogee will unveil its latest smartphone Doogee V30 Pro next month and it can be a good option for those who are planning for a rugged smartphone. The Doogee V30 Pro will be latest member of the V30 series and will be unveiled on November 1, 2023.

Key Specs of Doogee V30 Pro

The Doogee V30 Pro will get a 6.58-inch 120Hz FHD+ IPS panel and offers a water-drop display. The device offers a 200MP main camera on the rear and a 32MP selfie camera. The rear camera setup offers triple camera setup that is housed in a round camera module. The device is the first V30 series smartphone to offers a 200MP primary camera.

The connectivity options on the smartphone include Wi-Fi 6 connectivity along with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Users also get dual 5G SIM connectivity on the smartphone. The battery capacity of the device is 10,800mAh and this means that users will not have any issues regarding backup.

The V30 Pro is available in multiple colours and that includes khaki, silver and black. The device can be pre-ordered on AliExpress. The early buyers of the smartphone on Doogeemall will get a free 65W GaN fast charger along with an aluminum holder. Price of Doogee V30 Pro smartphone in US is $999 (with free shipping).

