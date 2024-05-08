Apple iPad Pro with M4 chip, iPad Air launched: Thinnest Apple product is here

Cupertino: Apple on Tuesday refreshed its tablet line-up, with iPad Pro models housing new M4 chip and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. Te tech giant also introduced the Apple iPad Air along with a new Magic keyboard, and new Apple Pencil Pro.

The iPad Pro comes in two variants — a 13-inch model and a super-portable 11-inch model, with a breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display with OLED technology.

Meanwhile, the Apple iPad Air is available in an 11-inch and all-new 13-inch model with stunning Liquid Retina display. It offers supercharged performance with the Apple M2 chip. It features a new landscape front camera and all-day battery life.

Apple iPad Pro, iPad Air availability, price

The iPad Pro will be offered in two variants of 11-inch and 13-inch and a super-portable 11-inch model. The devices will be offered in two colour options of silver and space black finishes. It will be available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations.

The 11-inch iPad Pro price starts at Rs 99,900 for the Wi-Fi model, and Rs 119,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. Meanwhile, the higher 13-inch iPad Pro is priced at Rs 129,900 for the Wi-Fi model, and Rs 149,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

Like the iPad Pro, the iPad Air is also available in 11-inch and 13-inch variants that are priced at Rs 59,900, and Rs 79,900, respectively. It has been introduced in four colour options-space grey, blue, starlight, and purple.

The iPad Air is offered in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations with pries set at Rs 59,900, Rs 69,900, Rs 89,900, and Rs 109,900, respectively.

Meanwhile, the new iPad Pro, Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard are available to order. They will be available in stores starting May 15.

Apple iPad Pro specifications

The new Apple iPad Pro features Ultra Retina XDR display with adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by next-level performance of M4. It is equipped with incredible AI capabilities, and supports the all-new Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard.

The M4 chip features a new display engine to enable the precision, colour and brightness of the Ultra Retina XDR display. The M4 chip features six efficiency cores, up to four performance cores and next-generation machine learning (ML) accelerators to deliver up to 1.5x faster CPU performance over M2 chip.

The new iPad Pro offers 100 per cent recycled aluminium enclosures. The iPad Pro boots iPadOS 17 that enables users to customise the Lock Screen to make it more personal. The iPad Pro has four speakers.

The new iPad Pro supports %g, Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi 6E. Apple is going completely eSIM in this generation with USB Type-C port and Thunderbolt 3/USB 4 speeds (40Gb/s).

The iPad Pro has a single 12-megapixel rear camera (with 4K video) and another 12-megapixel camera on the front, now in a landscape orientation.

iPad Air specifications

The new iPad Air features Liquid Retina display with anti-reflective screen coating, True Tone technology, high brightness, and support for P3 wide colour. It is now available in 11-inch and 13-inch display sizes. It is powered by an M2 chip coupled with up to 1TB of storage.

It sports an Ultra Wide 12MP camera at front in the landscape edge. The camera supports high-resolution photos and 4K video recording with support for 240-fps slo-mo. It also includes support for Wi-Fi 6E and super-fast 5G.