India Skills 2024: Odisha tops medal tally with 52 Medals

Bhubaneswar: The 3 Day ‘India Skills 2024’ competition across 9 centres in various locations in India has concluded. In the national level competition where Odisha leads the medal tally, the competitors were felicitated at the closing ceremony at Yashobhumi, New Delhi.

The ‘India Skills’ competition was organized in 4 locations, Bangalore, Manipal, Gandhinagar & New Delhi. This huge ceremony ended with full fervor marking the highest number of medal wins by Odisha. 52 competitors from Odisha out of 64 that participated won the battle. Out of the 52, 15 were graced with Gold, 16 competitors won silver & 9 of them bagged bronze, whereas 12 won the Medallion of Excellence.

National Skill Development Corporation organized the ‘India Skills 2024’ in advanced institutions in different states like Karnataka, New Delhi, Gujarat to provide an opportune platform for the youth of this country to exhibit their skills in various traditional and modern sectors broadening the skill canvas.

Youth from various skilling institutes of Odisha have marked their own territory as ‘Skill Enthusiasts’. Competitors have showcased their hard-work, dedication & skill to battle against the skill stars of the country & have proved the mettle by winning the highest number of medals for the state.

The finalists of this national level competition will have the chance to showcase their ability at ‘World Skills’ competitions bringing glory to the country. On the occasion, Chairperson Odisha Skill Development Authority Smt. Alka Misra congratulated the competitors & wished them glory on their successful win.

The 3 Day ‘India Skills’ began on Thursday, May 16. More than 900 contestants from various skill institutions of the India participated in it. Eminent jury members and World Skills experts evaluated the live performance of the young minds at various centres. Elaborate arrangements were made by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) across sites to ensure smooth conduct of the competition. To connect lots of aspiring youth from

India Skills 2024 was an amalgamation of six sectors which included Construction & Building Technology, Creative Arts & Fashion, Information & Communication Technology, Manufacturing & Engineering Technology, Social & Personal Services and Transportation & Logistics.