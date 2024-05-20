Hair care during summer: Try these tips to put a check on hair fall

Sweating and sebum production on the scalp during the summer season can potentially clog hair follicles and causing hair fall. Additionally, humidity can worsen scalp conditions like dandruff, which can weaken hair roots. So here are some tips you can follow to put a check on hair fall.

Stay hydrated

Hydration keeps the scalp and hair follicles healthy. It helps to prevent dryness and brittleness that can lead to hair fall. It would be better if you drink at least 8-10 glasses of water a day. Include hydrating foods like watermelon, cucumbers, and oranges in your diet to promote healthy body as well as hair.

Use mild shampoo

Mild shampoos cleanse the scalp without stripping it of natural oils in the scalp, maintaining the health of hair follicles. It would be better if you opt for sulphate-free shampoos with natural ingredients. Better wash your hair twice a week to remove sweat and dirt without over-drying your scalp.

Avoid excessive heat styling

Heat styling can damage hair shafts and weaken hair majorly. This can increase hair fall drastically. Limit the use of hair dryers, straighteners, and curling irons. If necessary, use a heat protectant spray and opt for the lowest heat setting.

Protect hair from sun exposure

UV rays can damage hair and scalp in huge amount. This can lead to dryness, brittleness, and hair fall. Wear a hat or scarf or use an umbrella while going outdoors. Use hair products with UV protection, and avoid prolonged sun exposure to prevent hair fall.

Use natural hair masks

Hair masks made naturally can nourish scalp, strengthen hair shafts, and reduce hair fall. Apply a homemade mask at least once a week. Masks made up of like aloe vera, coconut oil, and yogurt applied to the scalp and hair for 30 minutes before rinsing can promote hear growth and lessen hair fall.

Avoid tight hairstyles

Tight hairstyles can pull on hair and damage follicles. This can lead to traction alopecia and hair fall. It would be better if you opt for loose hairstyles, and avoid tight ponytails, braids, or buns. Better use soft hairs ties and avoid styles that put excessive tension on the scalp.

Keep the scalp clean and healthy

A clean scalp is really important to promote hair growth and healthy hair. It is less prone to infections and conditions that can lead to hair fall. Cleaning your scalp with a gentle shampoo regularly can help you to put a check on excessive hair fall.

Reduce stress

Stress can lead to increase in hair fall as it disrupts hair growth cycle. In order to put a check on hair fall practice relaxation techniques such as yoga, meditations and deep breathing exercises. Additionally, make sure to get adequate amount of rest and sleep.