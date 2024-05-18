Rain likely in Odisha as low-pressure forms over Bay of Bengal

Bhubaneswar: A low pressure has been formed over the Bay of Bengal. The Meteorological Department has informed that there is a possibility rain.

The low pressure area in the Southwest Bay of Bengal region. The Meteorological Department has informed that the low-pressure is likely to move in the northeast direction at the primary level. It is likely to further intensify in the Central Bay of Bengal area and turn into precipitation by May 24. However, it is not clear how and in which direction it will move.

On the other hand dry westerly circulation in the middle and upper atmosphere will increase the temperature during the next two weeks. Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati districts will experience thunder and lightning. The weather department has issued a yellow alert that the heat wave condition will remain till the morning of May 22.

The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the maximum temperature is likely to rise by two to four degree Celsius in next four to five days in Odisha.

Sharing about the weather updates, the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar tweeted, “Maximum Temperature (day temperature) likely to gradually rise by 2 to 4 degree Celsius in subsequent 4 to 5 days at many places over the districts of Odisha.

Meanwhile, yesterday, the weather department predicted that as many as nine districts of Odisha will witness light to moderate thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain today.

Light to moderate thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain likely to affect some parts of districts of Koraput, Rayagarah, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Khandamal, Boudh, Nayagarah, Angul and Dhenkanal, said the IMD.

Furthermore, the weather department added that people are advised to keep a watch on the weather for worsening conditions and be ready to move to safer places protect from lightning strike.

Also Read: 9 Districts Of Odisha To Witness Thunderstorm With Lightning And Rain