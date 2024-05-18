Bizzare! Husband puts iron nails, locks woman’s private parts in Pune

Pune: In a very bizzare incident, a husband suspecting his wife’s fidelity, he pierced iron nails and affixed a small brass lock on it in Pimpri-Chinchwad near Pune.

The horrific incident took place on the night of the May 11. The accused husband Upendra Hudake (30), was working as a security guard. On the incident night he came home in a drunk state, abused and brutally assaulted his wife.

Upendra threatned her of being unfaithful to him. He continued to beat and tied her up with a stole. He then took a sharp blade, cut two holes on both sides of her genitals, inserted iron nails and affixed a small brass lock on it and threw away the key of the lock.

The woman was lying in a pool of blood and screaming for help. Hearing her cry for help, the neighbour rushed to their home and found her profusely bleeding and writhing on the floor in pain. He immediately called people for help and several people living nearby immediately rushed and shifted her to a nearby hospital in a semi-conscious state, informed Investigating Officer Balaji Mete of Wakad Police.

Shocked by the inhumane act, doctors at the hospital went for an emergency surgery to remove the iron nails and lock.

After five days, when she was in a better condition, the woman took courage and lodged a complaint against her husband at the Wakad Police Station.

The police immediately arrested the accused Upendra and was produced before court. Upendra Hudake has been charged under IPC Section 323, 506(2) and others and the matter is under investigation.

The couple hails from a village in Nepal and have three kids. They had come to Pune in early-May to look for employment.