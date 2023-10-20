Apple iPad Air might be offered with 12.9-inch screen with LCD backlighting

As reported by 9to5Mac the Apple iPad Air will be offered with more options. The lineup will include an iPad Air that will offer a bigger screen and offer LCD backlighting. This means that we will have a value-for-money product in the iPad Air series.

DigiTimes (whose reports are based on supply chain sources) has initially mentioned that Apple’s iPad Air will include a new 12.9-inch model that offers LCD backlighting instead of mini-LED. The similarity in the screen falls in line with the current iPad Air (which also uses LCD backlighting). The report while citing anonymous industry sources has mentioned that 12.9-inch iPad Air will offer LCD backlighting instead of mini-LED backlighting.

The report means that a new Apple iPad with 12.9-inch LCD panel in the supply chain pipeline. Currently, Apple does not offer any product that offers a 12.9-inch LCD panel. On the other hand, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro gets a mini-LED display. It is also expected that the iPad Pro lineup with switch to OLED in early 2024.

If Apple plans to categorize its iPad Air based on display, the pattern will be similar to that of the iPad Pro. The iPad Pro is offered in 11-inch and 12.9-inch models. The availability of more options in the Apple iPad Air series means more sales figures.

