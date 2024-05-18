Below Header Govt Ad

Woman beaten to death and husband critical in Keonjhar, 2 detained

Odisha
By Sudeshna Panda
Ghatagaon: In a shocking and tragic incident a woman has allegedly been beaten to death in Keonjhar district of Odisha, said reports on Saturday.

According to reliable reports, the incident has been reported from Parabhadi Sahi of Khantaghara village under Ghatagaon police station limits. It has been alleged that the killing took place due to some property related matter.

Reports further said that, as many as two people have been detained in this matter and one is absconding. The deceased woman has been identified as Kuntala Nayak. In the incident her husband has been critically injured.

The body has been sent for postmortem by the police. A detailed probe has been initiated into the matter. Reports awaited.

