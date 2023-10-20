Oppo Find N3 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Hasselblad camera unveiled

Oppo has unveiled the Oppo Find N3 foldable smartphone and it will be the first foldable smartphone offered by the company that will be offered outside China. The smartphone offers a 6.31-inch cover display while the foldable display is 7.82-inches. The device offers Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and Hasselblad camera.

Key Specifications

The Oppo Find N3 offers 6.31-inch 2484x1116px AMOLED panel as a cover display. It gets a dynamic 10-120 Hz refresh rate and up to 2,800 nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the foldable inner display is 7.82-inch with 2440x2268px resolution. The display offers 1-120 Hz dynamic refresh rate with the same peak brightness.

When it comes to processor, we do get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC which is paired to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The storage on the device is 512GB. Users get 4,805mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC charging. The device can be fully charged in just 42 minutes said Oppo.

In terms of camera, the Find N3 offers a Hasselblad-braded camera setup at the rear. The camera setup includes Sony 48MP LYTIA-T808 sensor, 48MP ultrawide lens, and 64MP periscope lens (which offers 6x zoom). All the rear cameras are offered in a round camera island. On the other hand, the cover screen camera is 32MP while the inside camera is 20MP.

The Oppo Find N3 can offer three windows on the screen at any time and the company calls it 15-inch virtual screen. The device is offered in four colours- Black, Red, Gold, and Red.

The device is offered in a single variant 16GB RAM + 512GB storage for SGD 2,399 (€1,650, INR 145,400, approx.).The Pre-orders of the device have already started from today (October 20).