Odisha: When will Gundicha temple of Puri reopen for devotees, ask pilgrims

Puri: Although long two and half years have passed, the famous Gundicha temple of Puri in Odisha is yet to be re-opened for devotees. It has been learnt that the temple will not open even by end of this year due to repairing work. However, it has become a setback for the devotees.

It has been seen that daily devotees are coming to Gundicha temple, but as the temple is shut, they are paying obeisance from outside and returning back without visiting inside the temple. The temple is being opened only for once in a year for the last two years during the 9 days of Rath Yatra.

It is to be noted that all temples including Srimandira in Puri had been shut during the Covid 19 pandemic as a precautionary step to check infection. However, now everything has become almost normal and Srimandira is open now for devotees, but Gundicha temple is still closed.

It has been learnt that Gundicha temple has been shut for devotees for some pending repairing work. However, now it has been demanded that the devotees should be allowed into the ‘Bhitarabedha’. Reportedly, the matter will be discussed in the next meeting of the managing committee.

Pilgrims and tourists, who visit Puri, visit Gundicha temple along with Srimandira and other places. However, as Gundicha temple is shut for the last two and half years, they are seen returning sadly for not getting entry to the temple. Earlier, for long days the temple remained closed for Covid pandemic, and now it is still shut for repairing work.

As per reports, there is crack in the beam of the Natamandapa of Gundicha temple. Hence, now it has been demanded that devotees should be allowed to other places in the temple premises including the Bhitarabedha and the sanctum sanctorum.

The Srimandira Development Administrator has said that there is revenue loss due to closure of the Gundicha temple. Once the repairing work by OBCC will be complete, devotees will be allowed. However, he has not cleared exactly when the Gundicha temple will be reopened for devotees.