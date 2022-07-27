Odisha Plus 2 Results 2022: CHSE announces Science, Commerce Marks, Check Scores Here

Bhubaneswar: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha announced the results of the Plus Two Science and Commerce stream today.

Pass percentage in Science stream is 94 per cent, 89 per cent students have passed in Commerce stream.

The Odisha Board announced the results at CHSE Office today.

The results of the Plus Two Arts stream will be announced on August 8.

The students can check their scorecards on the official websites – orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

How to download CHSE Odisha 12th Science, Commerce Result 2022?

Go to the official website of the CHSE Odisha

Click on the link, Download Odisha CHSE 12th Board Result 2022

Enter the login credentials such as registration number or roll number

Download the Odisha Plus 2 Scorecard and take a printout of the mark sheet for future reference

Apart from the official websites, candidates can also check their mark sheets from DigiLocker and Umang app.

It is pertinent to mention that the exam was held from April 28 to May 31 in offline mode this year. Adding to it, a total of 3,21,508 students in Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams had appeared for the examinations at different centres.

As many as 2,13,432 students from Arts steam had registered for the examination, including 78,077 students in science stream. Similarly, 24,136 from Commerce steam and 5,863 vocational steam students had registered for the examination.