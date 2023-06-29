Odisha: Teacher sexually assaults minor, makes them swear on Bhagavad Gita

Balasore: A government school teacher was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting students in Jaleshwar area of Odisha’s Balasore district. He reportedly used make students swear in Bhagavad Geeta for not revealing about the harassment in front of their parents.

The accused teacher has been identified as Kalyan Kumar Panda of Badnagar village under Jaleshwar block of the district.

According to sources, Kalyan was working as a science teacher at the government high school in Keshida. He had also opened a private coaching center at his home and was teaching nearly 150 students of class sixth to tenth there. Reportedly, Kalyan used to sexually abuse the students at his coaching center and later make them swear on Bhagavad Geeta that they will not reveal the incident in front of their parents.

Earlier, he was caught assaulting students, but the students and parents were asked to remain silent by the authorities, said reliable reports. But this time, the students and their parents have demanded strict action against the teacher.

On being informed, police reached the coaching center and arrested Kalyan. However, he have denied the allegations.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.

