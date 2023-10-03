Monsoon session of Odisha Assembly ends, 13 Bills passed

Bhubaneswar: The monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly concluded on Tuesday as speaker Pramila Mallik adjourned the house sine die for an indefinite period.

As per the schedule, the monsoon session, which had kicked started from September 22, was slated to conclude tomorrow. However, the speaker adjourned the house for an indefinite period.

Amid commission, the Appropriation Bill was passed and the CAG report was also tabled today.

It is to be noted here that the session had a total of seven working days and four official business days and 13 bills were passed during the session.