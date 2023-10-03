‘Kendrapara Rasabali’ sweet gets GI tag

Bhubaneswar: It is matter of great pride for the people of Odisha’s Kendrapara district that the popular ‘Kendrapara Rasabali’ sweet of the region has got the Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

The Geographical Indications Registry office in Chennai reportedly awarded the GI tag to ‘Kendrapara Rasabali’ sweet following a thorough test of the special characteristics and standards of the ‘Rasabali’ sweet.

The Kendrapara Rasabali Makers Association had demanded the GI tag for Rasabali sweet, which is a fried flattened brown cheese cake soaked in thickened and sweetened milk.

It is to be noted here that the Rasabali sweet is traced its origin to the 400-year-old Baldevjew temple of Kendrapara district and a large number of residents of the district earn their livelihood by selling the sweet.

The GI tag will now prevent misuse of the name (Rasabali sweet) to promote and sell similar sweets in the market.

The GI tag to the Rasabali sweet was a long pending demand of the people of Odisha, mostly Kendrapara district. Even the Kendrapara Rasabali Makers Association had urged Odisha Government to initiate steps for according the GI tag to Rasabali and submitted the dossier in support of their claim for the GI tag.

On September 1, the Kanteimundi brinjal which is widely cultivated in Nayagarh district of State also had received the GI (Geographical Indication) tag. Few months back the Nilamadhav Farmers’ Association had applied for GI tag for Kanteimundi brinjal with the help of the District Administration. On December 6, 2022 a GI team had come down to Bhubaneswar for analysis. Bhubaneswar OUAT had helped in this connection.

Also Read: Hirakud Opens Four More Gates To Discharge Water