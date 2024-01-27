Man dies as MPs car hits him in Dhenkanal of Odisha

Kamakhyanagar: In a tragic incident, a man has died as an MPs car has hit him in Kamakhyanagar area of Dhenkanal district in Odisha.

According to reports, the man on a bike was hit by the car of MP Jual Oram. The incident occurred in Rekul under Kamakhyanagar Police station limits. The deceased has been identified as Sarbeswar Chowdhry.

It is worth mentioning that the man was travelling on his bike from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela when the accident occured. The MP himself rescued the man and took him to the hospital where he breathed his last.

