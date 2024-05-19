Odisha Elections 2024: Samir Dash joins BJP

Bhubaneswar: Former Minister and Nimapara MLA Samir Ranjan Dash on Sunday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the headquarters office in Bhubaneswar.

Earlier today morning, the three-time legislator Samir tendered his resignation from Biju Janata Dal (BJD) as he was reportedly unhappy following denial of ticket to contest the 2024 elections.

Sources said, Dash gave his resignation letter to BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik conveying his decision to quit the primary membership of the regional party.

In a video message, Dash said that he worked sincerely for BJD since 2006 but now the leadership seemed to have lost confidence in him and the party organisations in Gop and Nimapara. “Therefore, I resigned from the primary membership of the party today,” he said.

Dash won three consecutive Assembly polls in 2009, 2014, and 2019 from Nimapara constituency on BJD ticket. He has also served as the School and Mass Education Minister in the Naveen Patnaik’s Cabinet.

This year for the elections, the ruling party denied him ticket and nominated Dilip Nayak in Nimapara.

