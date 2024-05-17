Bijoy Mohapatra expelled from BJP ahead of second phase election, details here

Bhubaneswar: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and State executive committee member Bijoy Mohapatra has been expelled from the saffron party for his alleged anti-party activities head of the second phase election in Odisha.

The BJP expelled Bijoy Mohapatra from the party on disciplinary grounds. The party also expelled State executive member Sarada Pradhan and vice president of state BJP SC Morcha Rakesh Mallik for contesting the election as independent candidates against the party candidates. While Sarada Pradhan has field his nominations for Mahanga Assembly Seat, Rakesh Mallik has field his nomination as independent candidate from the Soro assembly segment.

“State executive committee member Bijoy Moahapatra and Sarada Pradhan and SC Morcha state vice-president Rakesh Mallik were expelled from the party as per the order of State BJP president Manmohan Samal for indulging in anti-party activities and breaching party discipline,” said a press release issued by the party.

The three leaders were expelled following the recommendation of State BJP president Manmohan Samal.

It is to be noted here that the State ruling BJD has fielded Bijoy’s son, Arvind, to contest the Assembly elections from Patkura in Kendrapara district of Odisha and it is alleged that Bijoy had urged the people of the assembly segment to vote for his son.

Also Read: Bijoy Mohapatra Expelled From BJP Ahead Of Second Phase Election