Famous freedom fighter of Odisha Nilamani Samal passes away

Cuttack: A famous freedom fighter of Odisha Nilamani Samal has passed away said reports in this regard on Saturday. He had been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Reports say that the freedom fighter was admitted to the SCBMCH after suffering a severe chest infection on late night hours on Wednesday. His condition was said to be critical.

Reports say that Nilamani Samal was the Secretary of the Freedom Fighters Samiti. He was 102 years old say reports. He was awarded by the President as many as four times.