Horrendous bus accident takes place in Chamoli of Uttarakhand, watch

New Delhi: A horrendous bus accident took place in Chamoli area of Uttarakhand recently injuring a few passengers. The accident took place on the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway when two buses collided head-on. The accident was somehow captured by someone on his mobile camera which went viral after getting uploaded to social media.

As per reports, a few people from Rajasthan were on a trip to Badrinath Dham on a bus. At Pursani near Chamoli when the bus was on the hilly road another bus, which was coming from the opposite side, hit this bus.

The collision was so horrendous that a few passengers were thrown out of the window following the hit. This can be seen in the video. A few then jumped through the window and came out.

Reportedly, four passengers of the bus from Rajasthan sustained injury in the accident. They were rushed to the district hospital in Gopeshwar. And following their treatment they were discharged. Reportedly, though Police have confirmed the incident, no complaint has been made in this connection.

WATCH THE BUS ACCIDENT VIDEO HERE: