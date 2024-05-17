PM Modi to come on a two-day visit to Odisha, check details

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP’s start campaigner will again come on a two-day visit to Odisha ahead of the second phase election in the state on May 20.

Informing about the Prime Minister’s visit, State BJP president Manmohan Samal said that Modi will land at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar at 6.30 PM on May 19 and hold a review meeting with the party leaders and workers for around an hour at the State BJP office.

Later, the Prime Minister will have a night halt at the Raj Bhawan in Bhubaneswar and the next day, on May 20, he will visit Puri to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath before holding a roadshow on the Grand Road, Samal added.

The saffron leader further said that Modi will also attend election rallies in Angul and Cuttack before leaving for Delhi on May 20 from Bhubaneswar. This would be the third visit of the Prime Minister to the state and second roadshow in Odisha within 19 days.

Meanwhile, the Special Protection Group (SPG) commandos discussed about the security arrangement for the PM’s visit to the state with DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi, Intelligence Director Soumendra Kumar Priyadarshi, and other concerned senior officials.

