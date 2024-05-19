On-Duty doctor allegedly thrashed by patient’s kin at Parjang medical in Dhenkanal, video goes viral

Dhenkanal: Chaos erupted at Parjang medical in Dhenkanal district after a on-duty doctor was allegedly thrashed by the attendants of the patient. A video has gone viral.

According to the video, the doctor was being thrashed by the patients husband and a nurse is heard saying, “why are you hitting our Sir” and a police constable comes to his rescue.

One Nirmal Chandra Parida, a resident of Domuhani village under Parjang police limits had taken his wife to the medical and for some reason he started thrashing the doctor Soumendra Sahoo.

Later, the doctor lodged a complaint at the Parjang police station and the cops have started an investigation into the matter.