Mumbai Billboard Collapse: Kartik Aaryan’s uncle, auntie killed

Mumbai: In a horrifying Mumbai billboard collapse incident,the couple who were killed among the 16 people were related to Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan.

The victims were identified as Air Traffic Control (ATC) general manager Manoj Chansoria and wife Anita Chansoria and their bodies were recovered two days later on Wednesday in almost decomposed state.

The couple was in Mumbai to complete their Visa formalities to visit United States, where their son Yash resides. After completing their work, the couple were heading back to Jabalpur and had stopped to refill petrol at the Ghatkopar pump when the storm hit. When calls to them went unanswered, their son Yash reached out to his friend in Mumbai for help.

The friend lodged a missing complaint and the police tracked the couple’s mobile phones to determine their last known location was near the Ghatkopar petrol pump.

The giant hoarding collapsed in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area on Monday due to heavy rain and dust storm. The billboard had collapsed on the police Ground fuel station along the Eastern Express Highway, killing 16 people and injuring dozens.

Yesterday, the owner of the hoarding has been arrested from Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The last rites of the couple took place at the Sahar crematorium, where the actor who is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film ‘Chandu Champion’, attended their funeral.