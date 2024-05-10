WATCH: Las Vegas alien encounter video not fake, say experts!

Do you believe that life exists beyond Earth, you will after you read this article! Recently a much talked about Las Vegas alien encounter video went viral. And the video is said to be true, much to the shock of everyone.

Have you ever thought in these lines, basically aliens are creatures from outer space. This being comes from or lives in another planet. What do you think an alien looks like, nobody even knows that. But the researchers have said in various instances that it has a particular kind of shape.

Although humans live on Earth, scientists are actively searching for the existence of life on the other planets. Recently a Las Vegas alien encounter video has become very viral. Experts who analysed the viral video of an alleged alien encounter outside a Las Vegas residence in Nevada last year confirmed that the footage has not been altered and asserts its authenticity.

A veteran crime scene recreation expert expressed his belief that he perceived the images of not one, but two beings. He further told a leading daily that if one sees the video, one cannot deny the existence of aliens. He further added that the viral video is not edited. It is an original video.

This is not the first research about extraterrestrial beings. Lindsey Valich, Senior Communication Officer, Science and Engineering Published a research about Alien. ‘ Are Lines real ? Do alien Exist ? Techno signatures may hold new clues’.

A another research by Sarah Scoles published another research for the same. ‘ The Search for Extraterrestrial life as We Don’t Know It .’ The University of Oxford Published a research titled , ‘ Aliens may be more like us than we think.’ US government agency NASA also research about alien and published a report on that titled , ‘ Do Aliens Exist ? We Asked a NASA Scientist.’ Tricia Talbert also said about her research published on September 2020.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: