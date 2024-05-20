Girl’s obscene dance in Delhi Metro disgusts internet, Watch viral video

These days, influencers do every possible thing to get famous over internet. Meanwhile, influencer named Manisha, who is well-known for filming dance videos in public places, recently faced backlash from the internet for performing obscene dance in Delhi Metro.

Shared on her Instagram handle, she is seen dancing to the song “Kagaz Kalam Davaat”. While dancing, she was holding the pole to do sensual, and a while into the video, she kneeled to perform a step that did not exactly go as planned and led to the exposing of her inner garments.

After being shared, the video has garnered over 5.5 million views while nearly one lakh Instagram users have liked the video.

Reacting to the viral video, one user said, “Bahut he Ganda dance hai.” Another person wrote, “Teri ye video police ke pass pahuch chuki hai tension na le darlings jald hi trending me ayegi.”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “Disgusting!! @IndianRailMedia please have police installed in each compartment to curtail such incidents. @AshwiniVaishnaw Stringent laws need to be also introduced and individuals should be fined heavily, no exceptions.” Adding to this, another user wrote, “Start identifying such people and charge them hefty amount for public nuisance and using property for personal gains / commercial use.” A fifth person wrote, “There are strict guidelines in mtero.premises about making reels. @OfficialDMRC should take a strict action, people travel with family and kids in metro. Its not a place for such vulger dance.”