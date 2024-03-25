Viral post: 15-year-old Inca empire girl unearthed after 500 years of sacrifice

A 15-year-old girl who lived during the Inca Empire was sacrificed as an offering to god over 500 years ago has been unearthed. The shocking thing is that the body didn’t decayed rather it has been naturally mummified by the harsh Andean environment.

According to reports, the young girl was persevered in the extreme cold and dry condition in the Andes, at over 6,000 meters above sea level. In such a condition the human body is preserved naturally and no additional treatment or embalming techniques were needed.

Reportedly, the mummified body was discovered near the summit of the Llullaillaco volcano in north-western Argentina in 1999. The girl’s mummy, nicknamed “The Maiden” sparked an archaeological revolution. Shockingly, her blood were still present in her veins and internal organs intact.

As per reports, “The Maiden” had a bacterial infection at the time of her death, and by diagnosing that infection, researchers may be able to get a good idea of ​​the diseases of the past.

Reportedly, “The Maiden” is displayed in the Museum of High Altitude Archaeology in the Argentine city of Salta. This museum houses various Incan artifacts discovered in the Argentine Andes, including one of the most astonishing finds – three mummified infants.

