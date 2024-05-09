WATCH: People spot auto-rickshaw on streets of California, video goes viral

Auto rickshaws are undoubtedly one of the most common means of travel in Indian. Millions and millions of people take an auto rickshaw to travel from one place to another. The three wheeled vehicle is the commonest of sights to spot on our streets.

Meanwhile, how does “Auto rickshaw in California” sound to your ears? Little unlikely, does it not?

A viral video that has recently grabbed attention of the netizens, shows an auto rickshaw on the streets of California. The spotting of the yellow-black ‘Tuk Tuk’ on the streets of the US state has sparked a buzz among the netizens.

The clip shows a black-yellow colored auto moving on the streets, with a passenger sitting inside. The viral video was originally shared on Instagram by the user ‘@manoharsrawat.’ He captioned the post writing, “Auto Rickshaw in California. #Artesia.” Take a look at the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manohar Singh Rawat (@manoharsrawat)



Since getting shared on April 29, the viral video has so far managed to grab 898k likes. Further, the clip has also garnered about 25k likes and has grabbed hundreds of comments. Netizens took to the comments section of the video to express their views on the same.

Some of the comments on the viral video were as follows: “Much needed public transport in US!,” “I doubt the driver has insurance,” and “Wow USA is being converted to India.” One user even wrote sarcastically, “America nu America hei rehendo please Delhi na banao.”