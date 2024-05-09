Rare 13 feet long python rescued in Haridwar, watch

New Delhi: A rare 13 feet long python has been rescued in Haridwar of Uttarakhand. The snake was rescued from the forest near Ismailpur village.

Reportedly, first some farmers sighted the huge python. They were shocked to witness such a huge snake and ran away from the place. Meanwhile the forest department was contacted, and officials from Laksar Forest department rushed to the spot. They made tough effort of about an hour and rescued the 13 feet long python.

The snake reportedly is weighing around one and a quarter quintal. The snake was rescued with the help of the villagers. Later, it was released into its natural habitat to a lonely place in the reserved forest area.

“Its an Indian Rock Python and with 13 feet length, I can say that such length is extremely rare. Specimen upto 10-11 feet can be seen but 13 feet is really remarkable,” commented Major Amit Bansal about the python.

With the onset of summer, wild animals often encroach into human-inhabited areas in quest of water sources.

Watch the video here:

#Uttarakhand | 13 feet giant python found in a village, rescued by the forest department in #Haridwar pic.twitter.com/Iq1nOaRPbJ — DD News (@DDNewslive) May 7, 2024

