WATCH: Woman dances to “Jamal Kudu” with unique twist in viral dance video

With every passing day, the number of viral dance videos on the net keeps increasing. It would not be wrong to say that the age now, is of viral videos. We come across multiple new videos every day where people can be seen dancing their hearts out.

While some videos never feel to amaze the netiens, some leave the internet rather amused. Meanwhile, some viral videos gain attention for all the wrong reasons.

Now in a recent video that has caught the attention of the internet, a woman can be seen frantically dancing to a famous Bollywood number. In the short 30-second video, the woman can be seen trying to create her unique version of the track “Jamal Kudu.”

In the video, she recreates the hook step for the song not with a glass of alcohol, but with a steel pot. This makes the video a whole lot funnier.

The ‘Jamal Jamaloo’ or the ‘Jamal Kudu’ song is from the Ranbir Kapoor stater 2023 movie “Animal.”

The viral dance video was shared on Instagram by the user @lucky.divyanshuhttpsyoutube.co.” Take a look at the video here:



The viral dance video of the woman dancing to “Jamal Kudu” was shared back on January 17. Since then, it has garnered 9.9 million views. The viral video has also fetched over 150k likes and thousands of comments.

Some of the comments on the video read: “Kya balance hai didi” and “This is next level dance,” among numerous others.