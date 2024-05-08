Woman burns husband’s private parts with cigarette in Uttar Pradesh

Bijnor: In a shocking incident, a woman was arrested for torturing her husband and burning his body parts with a cigarette after tying him up in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor.

The accused woman identified as Mehar Jahan, was arrested by Seohara police on May 5 following a complaint filed by her husband.

Reports say, Mehar drugged her husband Manan Zaidi and tied his hands and legs before burning his body parts with a cigarette and tried to strangle him.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV, in which she was seen physically assaulting him, tying his hands and feet, burning her husband’s body parts with a cigarette and attempting to strangle him while sitting on his chest.

The victim husband is undergoing treatment at a hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Manan Zaidi filed a complaint with the Seohara police that after marrying her, he found that she consumed alcohol and smoked cigarettes.

Later, the Bijnor police registered a case against Mehar Jahan under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including attempted murder, assault, and torture, and have taken her into custody.

“Based on the complaint, the police have registered a report against the accused woman under relevant sections and arrested her. Further action is being taken,” Superintendent of Police Dharampal Singh said India Today.