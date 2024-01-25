Saudi Arabia men grooving to SRK’s ‘Chammak Challo’, watch viral video

A video has surfaced recently in which Saudi Arabian men are seen grooving to the famous number ‘Chammak Challo’ that features Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan in film ‘Ra.One’.

The video has gone viral after being posted to Instagram. A user by the name riyadhconnect shared the video to Instagram two days before and within these few hours the post has already garnered 537,703 likes.

The caption of the video reads, “Viral video from a Saudi🇸🇦wedding – everyone dancing to the iconic Bollywood🇮🇳song ‘Chammak Challo’ from SRK’s film. The energetic celebration is winning hearts everywhere!”

The video has been shot at a wedding in Saudi Arabia as per the information. We can see in the video that the men are happily grooving to the song while they were also perfectly singing the lyrics while making the steps.

