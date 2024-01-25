Flight delayed following loud fart by passenger!

New Delhi: In an unusual incident, a flight got delayed following a spat that erupted between the passengers as one of them farted loudly. The incident was narrated on Reddit by a passenger who according to him was present on the plane.

Reddit user Glamgalatx narrated the incident in a post on his Reddit account a few days ago.

As per the post the Reddit user was on a direct American flight from Phoenix to Austin recently when he witnessed the incident.

A man was ‘audibly disgruntled’ about something, maybe hungover, was grumbling about something under his breath. The man then farted. Then, people were having snacks when the man who purposefully farted reportedly said “yeah, everybody let’s just eat the smelliest food possible all at the same time”.

After this comment argument started between the passengers as one after one joined. As the verbal spat escalated, a flight attendant stepped in and try to calm everybody. However, the argument still continued. Within some time, a flight attendant came asked the man who had farted to evacuate the flight. In this process the flight was delayed by 15 to 30 minutes.