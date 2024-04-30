PM Modi’s look-alike, a Pani Puri seller draws praise for cleanliness, watch

PM Modi’s look-alike, Anil Bhai Thakar, a Pani Puri seller from Gujarat draws praise for cleanliness. Mr Thakar not only bears an uncanny resemblance to PM Modi but even his voice also resembles that of our PM.

A video has surfaced on social media that shows Anil Bhai Thakar, who looks exactly like PM Modi, in a side face, is seen selling pani puri. It has been learnt that Thakar not only looks like PM Modi but he also is inspired by the teachings of our PM. Especially, the look alike maintains perfect cleanliness at his shop and for this he draws praise from customers.

Instagram user streetfoodrecipe shared a video to Insta in October last year, the post has so far earned an unbelievable 1,523,991 likes. The caption of the post reads, “This incredible street food vendor, who bears an uncanny resemblance to PM Modi, doesn’t just mimic his appearance; he’s deeply inspired by the Prime Minister’s values. Just like Modi ji’s emphasis on cleanliness, this vendor keeps his stall impeccably clean, ensuring a hygienic and delightful dining experience for all. Truly, a street food vendor with a heart full of admiration for our leader 🇮🇳 Location : Tulsi Pani Puri, Anand, Gujarat.”

This incredible video earned a number of comments. A user commented, “Voice also resembles.”

Another user commented, “Low budget Modi.”

A third commented, “Sriman Pradhanmantri Narendra Modi ji ki puri copy lg rhe ho aap.”

“Modi ji ka Xerox copy,” yet another user commented.

