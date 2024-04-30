Buck swims for its life from crocodile, watch

A buck was recently seen in a video swimming for its life from a crocodile. The video has gone viral. Shared on X platform (formerly Twitter) today only the post has already garnered more than 168k views.

X user ‘Nature Is Amazing’ posted the video of the buck swimming for life in the sea today at about 12 noon and within these few hours it has already grabbed such a huge number of views. He captioned the video with an inspiring line, “What is life……never give up!”

The caption completely fits to the video. This is a lifetime lesson to not to give up. The same thing can be seen in the video. The buck is swimming in the water body. Within some time it feels that it is being chased by a hungry crocodile. The moment it knows about this it starts galloping in this deep water and then starts swimming speedily. Yet, the crocodile is not an easy hunter, it is also chasing the buck in the water. Finally, at a point of time when the buck is very near to the land the crocodile finally gets close to it and pounces on the buck, yet, at this juncture the buck also plays it’s best shot and gallops again to gets itself out of the water. Really, the whole video seems like an orchestrated sequence of a Hollywood film.

And the inspiring video has also earned a number of inspiring comments from the users. Here are some of them.

“The deer was almost caught until he launched the final weapon in the end.”

“No matter how difficult the obstacle, perseverance and determination can help achieve goals..!”

“Every day battles in nature. The antelope knows the alligators are there and luckily makes it across.”

“That was to close for comfort.”

“There’s no going back… you gotta keep moving”

“What was it looking for in the middle of sea.”

Watch the video here: