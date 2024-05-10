College students from Pakistan recreate Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding event, watch

A few college students from Pakistan recently recreated the much talked about pre-wedding event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The video of this recreation has gone viral on social media.

The video has been titled as ‘Ambani wedding magar thore saste mein.’ (Ambani wedding but with a low budget). As per the on screen text, the recreation was arranged merely with Rs 1000.

The video was posted to X platform by Zarish K with handle @zarish_kay who captioned the video as, “Akhter saeed, Medical and dental college. This is the kind of progress liberals want to have.” Posted on May 5, the post has so far got more than 572k views.

The recreation video starts with girls performing dandia dance, which commonly is witnessed in Gujarat. The group dance is followed by entry of a youth who walked on the ramp with folded hands and waving at the audience with mimicry of Anant Ambani while the audience cheered for him. The next entry was made by a girl in a pastel saree, who mimicked Radhika Merchant.

Then two girls walk on the ramp. One of them is shown as Nita Ambani while the other is like Isha Ambani. And then comes a youth who acts like Bollywood Badshah Shahrukh Khan. He performs the signature pose of SRK. This is followed by a group dance in which three people dance. Then enter Diljit Dosanjh and Bebo. And now it is time for entry of Rihanna followed by Orry.

