Woman hacked to death by her own daughter in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district

Dhenkanal: In a shocking incident, a woman was has allegedly been hacked to death by her own daughter in Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Saturday. The incident took place in the Majhapal village under Bhuban Police Station limits in the district.

The deceased old woman has been identified as Durgabati Dash. She was a widow. The accused daughter has been identified as Ashalata Dash who is said to be a mentally disturbed lady.

As per reports, the mother and her daughter live in the same house in Majhipal village. The dauther Ashalata is reportedly living with her mother in this village since 2007 after her mental illness. Following the illness, her in-laws reportedly left her in this house.

The only son of the deceased woman, Alok Dash, lives in Talcher along with his family. Today, he tried to talk with his mother via telephonic call. However, as there was no response despite repeated effort, he called the neighbouring house and came to know about the incident.

After getting information about the incident, Bhuban Police rushed to the spot. It was found that the body of the woman was in a pool of blood inside the house. Police seized the body and sent for autopsy to Bhuban Medical. Meanwhile Alok had also reached the spot. Both Alok and his mentally disturbed sister (the accused) reportedly cooperated with Police in the probe.

Police have detained Ashalata, the accused and further investigation of the case is underway.

