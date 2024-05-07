PM Modi to hold roadshow in Bhubaneswar on May 10, SPG reviews security arrangement

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Bhubaneswar on May 10 in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha.

As per his schedule, Narendra Modi will hold the roadshow in Bhubaneswar from Mastercanteen Square to Vani Vihar at 6 PM on May 10 (Friday). He will spend the night in the State Capital City and hold a massive public meeting in Balangir on the following day (May 11).

This will be Modi’s second visit to the State within a week. Earlier on May 5, he landed in Bhubaneswar and had a night halt in the Raj Bhawan. On May 6, he addressed public meetings in Berhampur and Nabarangpur and sought votes for the party candidates.

Meanwhile, a group of Special Protection Group (SPG) commandos reviewed the on ground security arrangement between Mastercanteen Square and Vani Vihar along with Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh and other senior police officers. Officials of other security and administration agencies including the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) were also present.

The State unit of BJP also has started its preparation for the mega roadshow of the PM in Bhubaneswar.

