Akshaya Tritiya 2024: PM Modi, CM Naveen Patnaik extend greetings

Bhubaneswar: The auspicious festival of Akshaya Tritiya is being celebrated all over the nations today. To mark this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha’s Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik have extended their greetings.

PM Modi took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle and wished, “Warm wishes to all the families of the country on Akshaya Tritiya. I hope that this auspicious occasion that inspires charity brings new energy and enthusiasm in the lives of all of you.”

देश के समस्त परिवारजनों को अक्षय तृतीया की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। परोपकार के लिए प्रेरित करने वाला यह पावन अवसर आप सभी के जीवन में नई ऊर्जा और नया उत्साह लेकर आए, यही कामना है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 10, 2024

CM Naveen Patnaik also took to his X handle and tweeted, “My best wishes and congratulations to all on the auspicious occasion of Akshay III. With the blessings of Lord Shri Jagannath, may the eyes and mouth of the farmers be blessed. May a good harvest this year bring happiness and prosperity in everyone’s life.”

ପବିତ୍ର ଅକ୍ଷୟ ତୃତୀୟା ଅବସରରେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଜଣାଉଛି। ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ ଆଶୀର୍ବାଦରୁ ଚାଷୀଭାଇମାନଙ୍କ ଅଖିମୁଠି ଅନୁକୂଳ ଶୁଭଙ୍କର ହେଉ। ଚଳିତ ବର୍ଷ ଭଲ ଫସଲ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ଜୀବନରେ ସୁଖ ଓ ସମୃଦ୍ଧି ଆଣିଦେଉ। pic.twitter.com/LqWwq3mqfm — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 10, 2024



It is worth mentioning here that Akshaya Tritiya is considered one of the auspicious festivals for people of Odisha as the construction of the chariots for the famous Puri Rath Yatra begins from this day. Furthermore, 21 day long Chandan Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings in the holy city of Puri will commence today on the occasion of the Hindu festival.