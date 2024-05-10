Below Header Govt Ad

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: PM Modi, CM Naveen Patnaik extend greetings

Odisha
By Deepa Sharma 0
Akshaya Tritiya

Bhubaneswar: The auspicious festival of Akshaya Tritiya is being celebrated all over the nations today. To mark this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha’s Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik have extended their greetings.

PM Modi took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle and wished, “Warm wishes to all the families of the country on Akshaya Tritiya. I hope that this auspicious occasion that inspires charity brings new energy and enthusiasm in the lives of all of you.”

CM Naveen Patnaik also took to his X handle and tweeted, “My best wishes and congratulations to all on the auspicious occasion of Akshay III. With the blessings of Lord Shri Jagannath, may the eyes and mouth of the farmers be blessed. May a good harvest this year bring happiness and prosperity in everyone’s life.”


It is worth mentioning here that Akshaya Tritiya is considered one of the auspicious festivals for people of Odisha as the construction of the chariots for the famous Puri Rath Yatra begins from this day. Furthermore, 21 day long Chandan Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings in the holy city of Puri will commence today on the occasion of the Hindu festival.

