Arvind Kejriwal gets interim bail from Supreme Court

New-Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal an interim bail till June 1 in the money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy.

A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta passed the order.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 this year and is currently behind the bars at Tihar under judicial custody.

(More details awaited)

