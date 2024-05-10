Below Header Govt Ad

Arvind Kejriwal gets interim bail from Supreme Court

Nation
By Abhilasha
New-Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal an interim bail till June 1 in the money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy.

A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta passed the order.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 this year and is currently behind the bars at Tihar under judicial custody.

