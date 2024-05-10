Odisha polls 2024: BJD’s election manifesto promises free electricity, Check details here

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister of Odisha and BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik on Thursday released party’s manifesto for general elections 2024. He released the manifesto in the presence of 5T chairman Karthik Pandian and other party leaders at Naveen Niwas in Bhubaneswar.

In its manifesto, BJD has set specific targets to achieve through 5T transformative initiatives and make Odisha the No 1 State in the country by 2034. He further made some commitments to the people of Odisha that includes free electricity to farmers and domestic households.

In the manifesto, the party mentioned that it will provide free electricity to all the domestic households consuming less than 100 units per month. Furthermore, for the households consuming between 100-150 units, 50 units will be free.

Almost the entire rural population will benefit from these initiatives. Additionally, this will also benefit the urban households.

Likewise, free electricity will be provided to the farmers. Talking about the benefits, the party said that it will bring relief to large number of farmers who are dependent on agricultural pumps, especially in Western Odisha.

Furthermore, the party aims to promote energy conservation and provide incentives towards renewable energy initiatives.

It is worth mentioning here that BJD in its manifesto has promised to empower farmers and work for the development of women, students and the youth in the state. They also promise to touch all other segments that include language, culture, heritage, quality healthcare, industrialisation, infrastructure and connectivity throughout the state.

Notably, in the manifesto, the ruling party has mentioned that the major goals of Nabin Odisha is “Sukhi Odisha, Sashakta Odisha, Samruddha Odisha.”