Gold medalist wrestler arrested in Delhi in attempt to murder case

Nation
By IANS
New Delhi: A state-level two-time gold medalist wrestler, who was wanted in an attempt to murder case, was arrested from the city’s Mukarba Chowk bus stand, police said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Sumeet, a resident of the national capital.

His arrest comes after Sumeet along with his four associates Sagar, Nikhil, Dev and Aniket tried to murder one Vishnu on April 21.

In this incident, Sagar had opened fire on Vishnu but the bullet missed the target. After this, they all fled from the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Satish Kaushik said that based on manual inputs, it was established that Sumeet was trying to abscond from Delhi to Haryana by bus from Mukarba Chowk bus stand.

“A raid was conducted at Mukarba Chowk bus stand and Sumit was apprehended,” said the DCP.

The DCP said that Sumeet won two gold medals in a wrestling event at the state level.

“He was a friend of one Sagar. Sagar has an enmity with Vishnu (the victim) on the issue of girlfriend,” the DCP added.

