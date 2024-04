BJD releases list of 3 candidates for Odisha Assembly Elections 2024

Bubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday released a list of three candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Odisha. Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik announced the names in a video message today. This was BJD’s 8th list of candidates for the Assembly polls.

After today’s three candidates, BJD has released names of 144 candidates for the Odisha Assembly polls 2024 while the total number of seats is 147.

It is to be noted that earlier today the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had released names of eight candidates for the Assembly polls in the State.

Here is the list of three BJD candidates with the name of the constituencies:

Khurda — Raajendra Sahu Bhogarai — Goutambuddha Das Begunia — Pradeep Kumar Sahu

Earlier BJD had released names of these candidates for the Odisha Assembly polls 2024.