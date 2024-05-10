Man killed in leopard attack in Odisha’s Sambalpur district

Sambalpur: A man was killed after being attack by a leopard in Odisha’s Sambalpur district. The incident has come to the fore from Orampada of Sahedi village under Nakatideula Range of Rairakhol of the district.

According to sources, on Shada Munda went to the forest to collect woods when he was attacked by a leopard.

On being informed, forest department officials reached the spot, seized the body and sent it for autopsy. The personnel have also initiated a probe into the matter.

More detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

Earlier, at least 30 students of a private school were injured in bee attack in Baligorada of Kamakhyanagar in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district.

According to sources, around 90 students had gone for a summer camp to Sapua dam at Baligorada. While taking bath at Ramial River, the kids were attacked by bees.

The staffs and locals present at the scene rescued them and rushed them to the Kamakhyanagar hospital. Reportedly, out of total 30 students were injured, while 2 of them were critically injured in the incident.